Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 30,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 9,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14.2% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

