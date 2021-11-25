Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) versus Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Agenus alerts:

This table compares Agenus and Opthea’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $88.17 million 9.73 -$180.91 million ($0.12) -27.83 Opthea $70,000.00 4,531.00 -$45.35 million N/A N/A

Opthea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agenus and Opthea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Opthea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.34%. Given Agenus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Opthea.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus 0.38% N/A -1.87% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agenus beats Opthea on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.