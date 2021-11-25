Oppenheimer Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $96.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.42.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

