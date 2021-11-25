Oppenheimer Comments on Genasys Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 81.8% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 295,686 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 64.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 250,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

