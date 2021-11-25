Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TARS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $27.70 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,831,038.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

