Ontology Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Ontology has a total market cap of $840.78 million and $119.28 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001664 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00208658 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00036430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00794821 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00016018 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00081057 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

