OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Sells $476,410.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $476,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $803.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $8,978,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $3,783,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 158.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
