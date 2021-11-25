OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Sells $476,410.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $476,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $803.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $8,978,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $3,783,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 158.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

