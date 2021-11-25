OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of OneSpan worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $17.65 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.40 million, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

