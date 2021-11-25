OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the quarter. OneMain accounts for about 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.28% of OneMain worth $93,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 925,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

