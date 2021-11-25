Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells $231,030.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter J. Benevides also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OLO alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00.

OLO stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,026. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLO. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.