Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,399 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 308,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $47,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

