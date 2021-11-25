Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.70.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $358.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.