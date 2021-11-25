Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Major Shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Boxer Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $314,000.00.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.43. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,727,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,061 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 945.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

