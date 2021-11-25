Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 432,156 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of IVERIC bio worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

