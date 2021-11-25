Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MBWM opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $570.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

