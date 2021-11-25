Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 257,224 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 701,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,224 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

