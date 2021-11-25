Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Collins Stewart assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Aegis lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

