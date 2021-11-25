Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Applied Therapeutics worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

