Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

