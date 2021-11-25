Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Hayward by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE HAYW opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 720,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,763,704.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

