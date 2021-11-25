Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 4,720,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.