Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.