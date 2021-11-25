NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,769,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $100,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUMV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,114 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20.

