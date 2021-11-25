Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,716. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,096. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

