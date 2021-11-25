Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,716. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,096. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.