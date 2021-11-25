NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.30

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

NTDTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Mizuho upgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NTT DATA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

