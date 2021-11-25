NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) VP Purchases $69,999.93 in Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NRG opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,661,000 after acquiring an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

