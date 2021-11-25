Norway Savings Bank Sells 450 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $131.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.76. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

