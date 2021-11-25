Norway Savings Bank Sells 345 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after purchasing an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

