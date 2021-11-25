Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 1.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.66 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

