Norway Savings Bank Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $326.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

