Norway Savings Bank Purchases 1,725 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock valued at $150,080,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

