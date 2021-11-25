Norway Savings Bank Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $186.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

