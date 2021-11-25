Norway Savings Bank Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $131.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.76. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

