Norway Savings Bank Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

