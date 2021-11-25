Norway Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $286.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.91. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.18 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

