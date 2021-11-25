NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares $0.64 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6395 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

NWHUF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

