NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.15. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.08 and a 52-week high of C$13.80.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

