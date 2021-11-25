Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $558.73 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.00 and a 12 month high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

