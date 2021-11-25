Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.
Shares of KBWY opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $24.80.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.