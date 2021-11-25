Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period.

RWR stock opened at $118.61 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

