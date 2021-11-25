Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

