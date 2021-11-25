Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.