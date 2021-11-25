Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 844 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

