Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 216,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

