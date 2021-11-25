Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.09. 811,184 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08.

