Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,381 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 260.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $39.34 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.096 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

