Northern Venture Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Northern Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 69.62 ($0.91) on Thursday. Northern Venture Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.76 ($1.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.14 million and a PE ratio of 2.66.

About Northern Venture Trust

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between Â£2 million ($3.1 million) and Â£10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between Â£10 million ($15.59 million) and Â£30 million ($46.77 million).

