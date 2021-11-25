Northern Venture Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Northern Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 69.62 ($0.91) on Thursday. Northern Venture Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.76 ($1.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.14 million and a PE ratio of 2.66.
About Northern Venture Trust
