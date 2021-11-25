Northern Trust Corp Has $2.54 Million Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

