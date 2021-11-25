Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNTY opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $477.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

