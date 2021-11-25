Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 202,696 FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 202,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.24% of FTC Solar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $4,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $11,476,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $29,007,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. Analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

FTC Solar Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.